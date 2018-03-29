SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Keun Suk Swindles Han Ye Ri?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Keun Suk Swindles Han Ye Ri?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.29 16:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Keun Suk Swindles Han Ye Ri?
Actor Jang Keun Suk, playing Sa Do-chan and Paik Jun-su, swindled actress Han Ye Ri in the role of Oh Ha-ra from the first and second episodes of the SBS drama 'SWITCH'.

On March 28 episodes of SBS 'SWITCH', the righteous prosecutor Paik Jun-su lost consciousness from a car accident while the swindler Sa Do-chan impersonated as a prosecutor and exercised his plans for a fraud.SWITCHSWITCHPaik Jun-su's coworker Oh Ha-ra, discouraged by Paik Jun-su's condition, looked for a person who could replace him. At that time, she found Sa Do-chan and caught him while he was running away from swindling people.SWITCHIn a room, Oh Ha-ra forcedly suggested Sa Do-chan to be Paik Jun-su for a while, and Sa Do-chan was pushed to accept her offer.SWITCHOh Ha-ra had to get a piece of advice Paik Jun-su was lookng for, and Sa Do-chan proposed plans for her.

Sa Do-chan's plan was to go into the cultural center of Spain, have physical fights with citizens who were against massive renewal plans, get hurt, find bombs, and make police come over to the place.

Oh Ha-ra and her company, surprised by Sa Do-chan's original, clever plans, followed his schemes.

But unfortunately, Sa Do-chan intended to swindle them. By contacting people at the place beforehand, he pretended that he was stabbed.

The place soon turned into chaos and Sa Do-chan got on an ambulance and ran away from Oh Ha-ra.SWITCHSWITCHSWITCHOh Ha-ra, who later recognized his sneaky schemes, screamed with resentment.SWITCH'SWITCH' draws a story of the clever swindler named Sa Do-chan playing the righteous prosecutor Paik Jun-su with dramatic plots.

The third episode of the show is aired today.

Check out the most dramatic, grand-scale scene of the aired episodes below!
 

(Credit= SBS SWITCH)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 7
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호