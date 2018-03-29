[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Keun Suk Swindles Han Ye Ri?

Actor Jang Keun Suk, playing Sa Do-chan and Paik Jun-su, swindled actress Han Ye Ri in the role of Oh Ha-ra from the first and second episodes of the SBS drama 'SWITCH'.On March 28 episodes of SBS 'SWITCH', the righteous prosecutor Paik Jun-su lost consciousness from a car accident while the swindler Sa Do-chan impersonated as a prosecutor and exercised his plans for a fraud.Paik Jun-su's coworker Oh Ha-ra, discouraged by Paik Jun-su's condition, looked for a person who could replace him. At that time, she found Sa Do-chan and caught him while he was running away from swindling people.In a room, Oh Ha-ra forcedly suggested Sa Do-chan to be Paik Jun-su for a while, and Sa Do-chan was pushed to accept her offer.Oh Ha-ra had to get a piece of advice Paik Jun-su was lookng for, and Sa Do-chan proposed plans for her.Sa Do-chan's plan was to go into the cultural center of Spain, have physical fights with citizens who were against massive renewal plans, get hurt, find bombs, and make police come over to the place.Oh Ha-ra and her company, surprised by Sa Do-chan's original, clever plans, followed his schemes.But unfortunately, Sa Do-chan intended to swindle them. By contacting people at the place beforehand, he pretended that he was stabbed.The place soon turned into chaos and Sa Do-chan got on an ambulance and ran away from Oh Ha-ra.Oh Ha-ra, who later recognized his sneaky schemes, screamed with resentment.'SWITCH' draws a story of the clever swindler named Sa Do-chan playing the righteous prosecutor Paik Jun-su with dramatic plots.The third episode of the show is aired today.Check out the most dramatic, grand-scale scene of the aired episodes below!(Credit= SBS SWITCH)(SBS Star)