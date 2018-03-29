[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young Is a Romantic Guy for His 'Fiancee'

K-pop artist Jung Joon Young has turned into a romantic guy for his upcoming single.Recently, Jung Joon Young announced that he is making a comeback with a new single 'Fiancée' on March 29.After that, he has released several teaser photos that have romantic vibes, which match the warm spring weather.In the photos, Jung Joon Young wears a tuxedo and holds a pink rose in his hand.The singer looks at the camera with eyes full of love, as if he is looking at his beloved fiancée.It looks like he is at his wedding waiting for his fiancée to arrive.On March 26, the highlight medley of Jung Joon Young's new song was unveiled through the teaser video.In the song, he repeats, "I need you by my side." with sorrowful eyes.After fans watched the video, they are wondering how the story will unravel in his song.Jung Joon Young's new single 'Fiancée' is scheduled to be released at 6PM KST on March 29.Make sure to check out the teaser video below!(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official_JYrock' Twitter, 'Jung Joon Young' YouTube)(SBS Star)