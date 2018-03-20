[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Spotted at a Theater!

Korean actor Ji Chang Wook enjoyed watching a play while having a day off from his mandatory military duty.On March 16, Ji Chang Wook was spotted at a theater located in Seoul with his friend to watch the play 'Amadeus'.Ji Chang Wook reportedly came to the theater to show his support for his friend actor Kim Jae Uck who took part in the play as the lead role, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.Ji Chang Wook enlisted in the military back in August 2017, and he is currently serving at 3rd Infantry Division of the ROK Army, which is also known as 'White Skull' division.He will be discharged from the army in May 2019.(Credit= Online Community, 'jichangwook' Instagram)(SBS Star)