[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's Funky Steps in 'SWITCH'!

Actor Jang Keun Suk reveals his unique, funky steps in the new SBS drama 'SWITCH'.On March 19, the production team of the drama unveiled photos of Jang Keun Suk playing an optimistic swindler named Sa Do-chan with light steps on his way to work.For the drama, Jang Keun Suk plays two different characters, a clever swindler named Sa Do-chan and a righteous prosecutor named Paik Jun-su.In the scene, Jang Keun Suk plays Sa Do-chan who excitedly passes the exit of the office with jumpy, funky steps.His big smiles and amusing facial expressions make people burst into laughter.Staffs of the drama noted, "Jang Keun Suk is the right actor to play the role of Sa Do-chan. He doesn't have any boundaries to change the roles. From Sa Do-chan to Paik Jun-su, he freely transcends the character."They continued, "He is very passionate and dedicated to the drama. With strong affection for the characters, Jang Keun Suk also actively participates in styling and building distinctive facial expressions and speech style of each one."They ended their comments, "Please keep an eye on the drama. It will be the best drama of the year."The first episode of 'SWITCH' is aired on March 28.(Credit= SBS funE, 'SWITCH' Official Website)(SBS Star)