[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi's Store with His Unique Fashion Design!

Lee Hong Gi from K-pop boy band FTISLAND visits Seoul Fashion Week with his own fashion brand.On March 20, Lee Hong Gi's brand 'SKULL HONG' announced that it intends to open a pop-up retail on the first floor of DDP(Dongdaemun Design Plaza) located in Dongdaemun, Seoul.The pop-up retails of the brand have been in place several times in the previous days, but the upcoming opening of the store marks the brand's increasing popularity along the visit to Seoul Fashion Week.At the place, 'SKULL HONG' reveals its 2018 collection, and a portion of the products will be on sale.With its exotic, kitsch style, the brand targets people who express their identity with street fashion.The slogan 'As long as it's fun!' further accentuates the brand's free, unique, limitless concept.From incessant love and attention from the public, the brand is rapidly expanding its fields, and Lee Hong Gi is actively working as a creative director of the brand besides his career as an artist.(Credit= 'skullhong' Twitter, 'skullhong_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)