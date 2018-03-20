[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Pictures at the Military Base Raise Fans' Concerns

Some pictures of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON at the military base are making his fans concern.On March 19, several photos that showed G-DRAGON's daily life at the military base were released online.In the first photo, he looks at the camera without any facial expression and holds a cup on his left hand.However, fans noticed that he was wearing a cast on his left arm.Not only that, but he was also spotted with an ankle brace on the other photos that were released by ETtoday―Taiwanese media outlet on the same day.After seeing these photos that look like G-DRAGON was injured during his military training, fans are worrying about G-DRAGON's physical condition.These photos contrast to previously released photos of G-DRAGON at the military base looking very happy.Earlier on February 27, G-DRAGON enlisted in the 'White Skull' division in Gangwon-do to serve the national mandatory duty.G-DRAGON will be discharged from the army in November 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, ETtoday.net, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)