[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Pictures at the Military Base Raise Fans' Concerns
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Pictures at the Military Base Raise Fans' Concerns

작성 2018.03.20 11:23 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] G-DRAGONs Pictures at the Military Base Raise Fans Concerns
Some pictures of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON at the military base are making his fans concern.

On March 19, several photos that showed G-DRAGON's daily life at the military base were released online.

In the first photo, he looks at the camera without any facial expression and holds a cup on his left hand.

However, fans noticed that he was wearing a cast on his left arm.G-DRAGONNot only that, but he was also spotted with an ankle brace on the other photos that were released by ETtoday―Taiwanese media outlet on the same day. G-DRAGONAfter seeing these photos that look like G-DRAGON was injured during his military training, fans are worrying about G-DRAGON's physical condition.

These photos contrast to previously released photos of G-DRAGON at the military base looking very happy.

▶ [SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Happy Life in the Military Reveals!G-DRAGONEarlier on February 27, G-DRAGON enlisted in the 'White Skull' division in Gangwon-do to serve the national mandatory duty.

G-DRAGON will be discharged from the army in November 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, ETtoday.net, 'BIGBANG' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
