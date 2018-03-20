SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TAEYANG Looking Confident and Happy at the Military Training Base!
[SBS Star] TAEYANG Looking Confident and Happy at the Military Training Base!

작성 2018.03.20 09:58
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG has been captured in military uniform among his fellow soldiers at the military training base.

On March 20, a few pictures showing how TAEYANG is doing at the military training base were released online.

In the pictures, TAEYANG wears military uniform and puts his arms around the fellow soldiers standing next to him.

Judging by his smile, he seems to be doing well at the training base, taking away his fans' worries.
Previously on March 12, TAEYANG entered the military training base as an active-duty training soldier.

▶ [SBS Star] Time to Say Goodbye to TAEYANG!

At the training base, he will be getting five weeks of intense training before being stationed to a particular military base.

TAEYANG is expected to be discharged from the army in December 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'ellekorea' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
