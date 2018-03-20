[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Says, "Don't Let Our 'RUBBER BAND' Go!"

K-pop boy band iKON performed its brand-new song 'RUBBER BAND' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On March 18 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', iKON exposed its irresistible charms with the new song 'RUBBER BAND' released on March 5.The release of the song marks official comeback of the group after its marvelous song 'LOVE SCENARIO' that attained relentless love and support from the public.Different from the sentimental lyrics of 'LOVE SCENARIO', 'RUBBER BAND' draws a comparison of a couple's relationship to a rubber band.This abstract drawing of a love story and relationship of the two lovers along trendy rhythm of the song accentuates iKON's amazing musical talents.The catchy and cute dance moves further embellish the stage.The song 'RUBBER BAND' also garners attention from the public since it is a collaborative work of iKON's leader B.I and MINO from K-pop boy band WINNER.From the same agency and participation in the audition program 'WIN', the members of the two groups built ties and established impressive work together.iKON shouts out, "Don't let our 'RUBBER BAND' go!"(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)