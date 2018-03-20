[SBS Star] Idol Members Who May Have Ended Up as Farmers

There are some members of renowned K-pop boy groups who may have become farmers instead of debuting as singers.It is hard to imagine these members of K-pop groups working at farms, as fans are so used to seeing them performing on stage.However, these guys know all about farms.Let's take a look at these good-looking members of K-pop groups who may have made our hearts throb when we visited the countryside.He was born and raised in the countryside, and he dreamed of becoming a farmer until his father strongly encouraged him to audition to become a singer.Ha Sung Woon keeps a very close relationship with his grandfather who owns greenhouses in the countryside, and he regularly visits and assists his grandfather.JB's parents grow tomatoes on their farm, and he used to help them out picking tomatoes when he was young.Ju Hak Nyeon's mother owns a pig farm in Jeju Island and consequently, he has a unique hobby of feeding pigs.Gongchan's grandfather owns greenhouses for cucumbers in Suncheon, and he even sometimes sends a box of cucumbers to his celebrity friends.Im Young Min's parents also grow tomatoes on their farm, and he was spotted helping his parents out even in recent days.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'crekerent' 'bnmboysofficial' Twitter, 'GOT7Official' 'WannaOne.official' 'bangtan.official' 'wm.b1a4' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)