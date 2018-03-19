[SBS Star] Wanna One's Golden Age Begins with 'BOOMERANG'

K-pop boy group Wanna One is finally back with 'BOOMERANG'.On March 19 at 6PM KST, Wanna One unveiled its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)'.The new album consists of seven tracks in total, with electro-trap genre 'BOOMERANG' as the title track.Prior to its comeback showcase, Wanna One held a press conference in Mapo-gu, Seoul.During the press conference, Wanna One members expressed their anticipation towards the upcoming promotions.The members said, "We still have many things to show. Our goal is to show the best version of ourselves at all times."Wanna One's leader Yoon Ji Sung specified, "We want to make the year 2018 as our 'golden age'. We will do our best on every opportunity to give back the love and support from our fans."Wanna One is kicking off its much-anticipated comeback promotions with the comeback showcase 'Wanna One COMEBACK I PROMISE YOU' at 7PM KST on Mnet.Check out Wanna One's 'BOOMERANG' music video below.(Credit= SBS funE, 'CJENMMUSIC Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)