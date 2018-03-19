SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoona Clarifies Park Bo Gum's Popularity
Yoona from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation reminded actor Park Bo Gum of his incessant popularity.

On March 18 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Hyori's Home Stay 2', the casts gathered and had a conversation to get to know each other as Park Bo Gum newly joined the show.

During their conversation, Lee Hyori broached the Judo players of Yong In University who were the guests of her house.

Since there was a big fan of Park Bo Gum among the players, Lee Hyori soon thought of them and told Park Bo Gum, "They waited you for such a long time."Park Bo GumAfter the talk, Park Bo Gum found a note by the Judo players on the wall.

When he saw the note of 'Yong In University', Park Bo Gum calmly said, "Oh, I guess they know me because Yong In University is near my college."Park Bo GumPark Bo GumSince Park Bo Gum graduated from Yongin Campus of Myongji University last month, he seemed to understand that the girls know him because their schools are in the same area.

At that time, Yoona stopped herself from cleaning and clarified Park Bo Gum, "Who would not know you in Korea?".Park Bo GumPark Bo GumDebuted in 2011 with the film 'Blind', Park Bo Gum achieved love and support from the public with the tvN's drama 'Reply 1988' (2015).

Park Bo Gum's popularity is also shown in various countries, yet his comment seems to reject the fact that he is one of the most renowned celebrities in Korea.Park Bo GumAfter hearing Yoona's saying, Park Bo Gum laughed with embarrassment and continued to clean the house.Park Bo Gum(Credit= JTBC Hyori's Home Stay 2, Online Community)

(SBS Star)        
