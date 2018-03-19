[SBS Star] Seolhyun to Take Legal Action Against Malicious Editing of Her Photo

K-pop girl group AOA's Seolhyun and her agency will be taking strong legal action against those who posted and spread an edited photo of Seolhyun.On March 19, AOA's management agency FNC Entertainment stated that the photo circulating online is not real and is photoshopped with malicious purposes.The agency stated, "After gathering all evidence related to the photo of Seolhyun that are currently spreading online, and determining the route of circulation, we plan to file a lawsuit today."The agency added, "We will be taking strong action against not only the fabrication of the photo, but also the spreading of false information with the photo. We will find the person responsible for creating and spreading it, and we will not be lenient regarding this matter of defamation of character."FNC Entertainment's statement was a response to the online circulation of a photoshopped nude photo of Seolhyun, claiming to be a photo from ZICO's cell phone that he had lost.(Credit= SBS funE, 'OfficialAOA' Facebook, 'sh_9513' Instagram)(SBS Star)