[SBS Star] T.O.P Under Investigation for Possible Law-breaking by Releasing 'Flower Road'
[SBS Star] T.O.P Under Investigation for Possible Law-breaking by Releasing 'Flower Road'

작성 2018.03.19 17:11
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P's recently released song 'Flower Road' is generating a great deal of controversy.

On March 19, Yongsan-gu stated that they are in the process of clarifying whether if T.O.P is able to release a song and perform a commercial activity while serving his mandatory duty.

Currently, T.O.P is serving the national mandatory duty as a public service worker at Yongsan-gu Office.T.O.PA day after the release of the song on March 14, Yongsan-gu made an inquiry to Seoul Regional Military Manpower Administration to question if T.O.P has broken the law.

A representative from Yongsan-gu stated that Military Manpower Administration will evaluate the matter and announce the result within this week.
T.O.POn March 13, BIGBANG released a special song 'Flower Road', which all five members of BIGBANG participated in singing and rapping the song.

T.O.P has also taken part in writing the lyrics along with the group's leader G-DRAGON.

A person from T.O.P's side explained, "'Flower Road' was completed in between 2015 and 2016, and T.O.P was not aware that the song was being released."

According to the law regulating public service workers, public service workers are prohibited from having other jobs while serving the duty unless it is unprofitable work, such as volunteer or duty-relevant work.T.O.PAt the moment, T.O.P's management agency YG Entertainment is being contacted to explain the situation. 

However, the agency remains unresponsive.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Yonhap News Agency, SBS funE)  

(SBS Star)         
