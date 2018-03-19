SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Perfect Life of NCT's JAEHYUN!
[SBS Star] The Perfect Life of NCT's JAEHYUN!

A post uploaded from an online community confirms JAEHYUN from K-pop boy band NCT has the idealistic elements of a perfect man.

On March 18, an online community posted a screenshot of JAEHYUN's fan giving explanation for JAEHYUN to be the guy as from romance novels.

The post noted, "JAEHYUN was born on February 14, and it is the day of Valentines' Day. As the only child of the educators, JAEHYUN went to study abroad."

The writing continued, "When JAEHYUN was back to Korea, he went to the school that his parents met each other, and he was recruited by his agency SM Entertainment."NCT JAEHYUNThe post added, "He got accepted from the audition at once, and he was the most popular guy and the first love of everyone from his middle school and high school."

His fan added comments, "He is over 180cm (approximately 5'11''). He likes to eat but has a perfect figure. He is good at singing, dancing, and even rapping."NCT JAEHYUNThe fan underscored, "With the sweetest speech style, calm personality, deep glare, and careful words, he amazes us."NCT JAEHYUNThe post, in other words, provides the idealistic elements of JAEHYUN and suggests how great he is.

From the given information of his family background and own qualities, JAEHYUN cannot be regarded as a perfect guy.

With his astonishing appearance, personality, and qualities, JAEHYUN seems to melt the hearts of people.NCT JAEHYUNMeanwhile, his group NCT held a comeback showcase 'NCT 2018 EMPATHY' on March 14. In prior to the release of the group's full album, the subunits of the group―NCT U, NCT Dream, and NCT 127, unveiled various songs such as 'Baby Don't Stop', 'BOSS', 'GO', and 'TOUCH'.

(Credit= 'h_chan_66' Twitter, 'NCT.smtown' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
