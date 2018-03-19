[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Na-eun's Spontaneous Appearance in 'Running Man'!

K-pop girl group Apink member Son Na-eun's abrupt appearance in SBS 'Running Man' surprised the members and viewers of the show.On March 18 episode of SBS 'Running Man', the members of the show―Kim Jong-kook and Yang Se Chan, welcomed Son Na-eun in Thailand with other guests of the program.With impromptus contact, Son Na-eun abruptly joined the show from her private trip, and Yang Se Chan welcomed her at a night market of Bangkok, Thailand.Although the two had to buy gifts for the guest of the episode for the mission of the day, Yang Se Chan could not concentrate on anything.While walking on the street with Son Na-eun, Yang Se Chan kept saying, "I am just happy.", "I don't care about the mission right now.", and his sincere expression of gratitude made Son Na-eun burst into laughter.When Son Na-eun was asked by the members of the show about her dream guy, she was hesitant to answer.After thinking a while, Son Na-eun responded, "I like humorous guys."In response to Son Na-eun's answer, Yang Se Chan gave a round of applause, but Son Na-eun seemed to be embarrassed by Yang Se Chan's reaction.With his acute eyes, Yang Se Chan saw Son Na-eun's facial expression, and he naughtily commented, "Oh, you mean a handsome and humorous guy."The two of them enjoyed their moment in the street of Thailand and spent the greatest time together.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)