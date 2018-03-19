SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Na-eun's Spontaneous Appearance in 'Running Man'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Na-eun's Spontaneous Appearance in 'Running Man'!

작성 2018.03.19
K-pop girl group Apink member Son Na-eun's abrupt appearance in SBS 'Running Man' surprised the members and viewers of the show.

On March 18 episode of SBS 'Running Man', the members of the show―Kim Jong-kook and Yang Se Chan, welcomed Son Na-eun in Thailand with other guests of the program.Son Na-eun With impromptus contact, Son Na-eun abruptly joined the show from her private trip, and Yang Se Chan welcomed her at a night market of Bangkok, Thailand.Son Na-eunAlthough the two had to buy gifts for the guest of the episode for the mission of the day, Yang Se Chan could not concentrate on anything.Son Na-eunWhile walking on the street with Son Na-eun, Yang Se Chan kept saying, "I am just happy.", "I don't care about the mission right now.", and his sincere expression of gratitude made Son Na-eun burst into laughter.Son Na-eunWhen Son Na-eun was asked by the members of the show about her dream guy, she was hesitant to answer.

After thinking a while, Son Na-eun responded, "I like humorous guys."Son Na-eunIn response to Son Na-eun's answer, Yang Se Chan gave a round of applause, but Son Na-eun seemed to be embarrassed by Yang Se Chan's reaction.

With his acute eyes, Yang Se Chan saw Son Na-eun's facial expression, and he naughtily commented, "Oh, you mean a handsome and humorous guy."Son Na-eunThe two of them enjoyed their moment in the street of Thailand and spent the greatest time together.
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)  
