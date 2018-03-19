SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook's Workout Session Terrifies Wanna One Members!
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook's Workout Session Terrifies Wanna One Members!

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook's workout session at the gym has been unveiled.

On March 18 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook was seen going to the gym to workout.

When Kim Jong-kook's mother saw him going to the gym, she said, "He started working out due to his back problem, but now, he is just totally addicted to working out."

At the gym, the singer did an intense workout for a long time, lifting a 50kg of weight only by one hand and even lifting 170kg of weights with both hands.Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-kookSeo Jang-hoon, a 207m former professional basketball player noted, "I was a lot bigger when I was young, but I have never even tried lifting a 45kg weight with a single hand. That's impressive."

When everyone on the show found out these were simply parts of Kim Jong-kook's daily workout routine, they could not repress their astonishment.

On this day, Wanna One's Hwang Min Hyun and Ha Sung Woon visited Kim Jong-kook's gym.

Kim Jong-kook gave some advice regarding what they should do to ease the pain when lifting weights, and he also taught them some of his workout routines.Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-kookKim Jong-kookThe two members of Wanna One suffered from extreme pain during and after carrying them out, and Ha Sung Woon even apologize to Kim Jong-kook for no reason.Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-kookWhile watching Kim Jong-kook at the gym, his mother was seen complaining at the studio, although Kim Jong-kook expressed how happy he was when he worked out at the gym.Kim Jong-kookWatch Kim Jong-kook's extreme workout session at the gym with Wanna One's Hwang Min Hyun and Ha Sung Woon below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)      
