SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Says with Wanna One, "I am the Strongest Baby"!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Says with Wanna One, "I am the Strongest Baby"!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.19 14:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Says with Wanna One, "I am the Strongest Baby"!
BIGBANG's SEUNGRI uploaded a photo with the members of an uprising K-pop boy band Wanna One after filming a variety show together.

On March 19, SEUNGRI posted a photo on his social media account with hashtags, 'I work super hard', 'Radio Star', 'MBC', 'Wanna One', and 'The strongest baby is me!'.SEUNGRI & Wanna OneSince it has been more than two years since SEUNGRI was on the show, he seemed very excited to come back on screen with the most uprising K-pop celebrities.

From the released photo, SEUNGRI is standing with three members of Wanna One―Kang Daniel, Ong Seong Wu, Park Woo Jin, and one of the hosts of the show named Cha Tae Hyun.SEUNGRI & Wanna OneWith the photo, the public expects an amazing chemistry among SEUNGRI and the three members of Wanna One.

This episode is scheduled to be aired on March 21.

(Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호