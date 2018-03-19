[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Says with Wanna One, "I am the Strongest Baby"!

BIGBANG's SEUNGRI uploaded a photo with the members of an uprising K-pop boy band Wanna One after filming a variety show together.On March 19, SEUNGRI posted a photo on his social media account with hashtags, 'I work super hard', 'Radio Star', 'MBC', 'Wanna One', and 'The strongest baby is me!'.Since it has been more than two years since SEUNGRI was on the show, he seemed very excited to come back on screen with the most uprising K-pop celebrities.From the released photo, SEUNGRI is standing with three members of Wanna One―Kang Daniel, Ong Seong Wu, Park Woo Jin, and one of the hosts of the show named Cha Tae Hyun.With the photo, the public expects an amazing chemistry among SEUNGRI and the three members of Wanna One.This episode is scheduled to be aired on March 21.(Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)