[SBS Star] LeeTeuk's Struggles and Dilemma of Being Famous

K-pop boy band Super Junior's leader LeeTeuk exposed his stress as a celebrity from the reality show.On March 16 episode of XtvN's 'Super Junior's Super TV', LeeTeuk went to see a therapist with his member HeeChul and confessed his struggles to have a life of celebrity.LeeTeuk carefully broached the talk by saying, "I've been told by someone that a celebrity should 'always' have good energies and give them to the viewers of the show. That's the life of a celebrity."He continued, "That means, I am showing them the image of 'LeeTeuk', not the real one of myself. So I was afraid to have a sincere talk with the therapist. I just had this thought by myself, 'How can I not show them the real side of me?'".The members of Super Junior were tormented to see LeeTeuk's confession.LeeTeuk talked to the therapist, "I don't know. I think it's just... I don't know where I should start talking. If I were seeing you in the past, I would've just said anything."He spit out the words with agony, "The reason why I'm so depressed right now is because..."LeeTeuk was completely heartbroken. It took a while for him to calm down and continue talking.He added, "You know, it gets harder when you think you are sick of everything. I know everyone is going through hard time just like I do."LeeTeuk noted, "The reason why I want to stop crying is because I know that I am having a hard time. But, when I honestly say my feelings to others, they might get offended or annoyed by my behavior."He highlighted, "There's a saying that the status of the one makes the identity of him/her. I was told by my agency that as the eldest and leader of the group, I should behave in certain ways so that others can build trust in me."In pain, he continued, "I had to pretend that I have leadership skills, I had to pretend that I am strong."LeeTeuk pointed out, "At one point, I wondered, 'Where's the real side of me?'. I considered my work to be the exit of everything, but as I get exhausted, I realized, 'I can't rely on anyone else.'"LeeTeuk burst into tears.From deep lonesome and depression, his stress reached the apex.The drawing of pictures that imply his current state of mind gave a clear evidence that LeeTeuk was mentally exhausted.After having discussions for several hours, the therapist told the members of his group that LeeTeuk desperately needs someone to get help.The members responded to the therapist by saying, "We should really take care of LeeTeuk."(Credit= XtvN 'Super Junior's Super TV')(SBS Star)