[SBS Star] Tiffany and Bora Show Their Unbreakable Friendship in Disneyland!

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Tiffany and a former member of girl group SISTAR's Bora showed off their lasting friendship.On March 18, Bora uploaded several pictures of her with Tiffany in Disneyland on her social media account.In the photos, they make cute facial expressions wearing Minnie Mouse ears headband around their heads.They also pose in front of the Disney castle at night.In these photos, they wear a matching outfit as well as similar bags, displaying their strong friendship.Since Tiffany is taking some time off to recharge herself in her home country―the U.S. after her departure from SM Entertainment, it seems Bora has visited her as she has recently finished filming her recent drama tvN's 'A Korean Odyssey'.Recently, Tiffany has released a song as a solo artist called 'Remember Me' from a 2017 animated film 'Coco'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'borabora_sugar' Instagram)(SBS Star)