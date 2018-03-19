SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans of JBJ Gathered for a Silent Protest Against the Agencies
K-pop boy group JBJ's fans have gathered for a silent protest for the members.

On March 18, many fans have gathered in front of FAVE Entertainment(JBJ's management agency) building located in Seoul, with a sunflower in their hands.
JBJEarlier on March 14, JBJ's management agency, production companies and all members' management agencies released a joint statement in regard to JBJ's official disbandment in upcoming April.

▶ [SBS Star] JBJ Confirmed to Conclude Its Promotions in April
JBJSix members of JBJ―Noh Tae Hyun, Kenta, Kim Sang Gyun, Kim Yong Guk, Kwon Hyun Bin, and Kim Dong Han were the contestants from the popular survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2'.

Thanks to each member's immense popularity, they finally made the debut as a project group called JBJ in October 2017.
JBJJBJ was signed up until 7 months after its debut, but the management agency implied the possibility of contract extention based on the output of JBJ's promotional activities.

However, after the recent release of the joint statement officializing JBJ's disbandment, fans have been taking actions against the companies' decision.

The fans not only organized the silent protest, but also have been trending hashtags and sending postcards and faxes asking for the group's contract extension.
JBJMeanwhile, JBJ is currently proceeding its scheduled promotions including 'PyeongChang Winter Paralympics K-Pop Concert' on March 17.

(Credit= 'JBJofficial787' 'JBJ_notend' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
