[SBS Star] So Jisub & Son Ye-jin, Are You Two Dating?

Korean actor So Jisub and actress Son Ye-jin were seen together looking like a real couple.On March 18, Son Ye-jin shared a photo of her with So Jisub on her social media account.In the photo, the two are seen sitting closely next to each other in a car, on the way to see the audience of their romantic film 'Be With You' that was released in theaters on March 14.Along with the picture, Son Ye-jin wrote, "Let's meet soon at the stage greeting for 'Be With You'."Earlier on March 2, Son Ye-jin also posted a picture of them during the photo shoot for 'Be With You'.In the photo, the two happily smile and gently hold hands.In all of these photos, they look as if they are a real couple.Upon seeing these pictures, many fans have expressed their wish for them to date each other, as not only they look great together, but also they both claim to be single at the moment.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)