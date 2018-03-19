SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] So Jisub & Son Ye-jin, Are You Two Dating?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] So Jisub & Son Ye-jin, Are You Two Dating?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.19 13:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] So Jisub & Son Ye-jin, Are You Two Dating?
Korean actor So Jisub and actress Son Ye-jin were seen together looking like a real couple.

On March 18, Son Ye-jin shared a photo of her with So Jisub on her social media account.

In the photo, the two are seen sitting closely next to each other in a car, on the way to see the audience of their romantic film 'Be With You' that was released in theaters on March 14.

▶ [SBS Star] So Jisub & Son Ye-jin's Amazing Chemistry as a Couple

Along with the picture, Son Ye-jin wrote, "Let's meet soon at the stage greeting for 'Be With You'."So Jisub and Son Ye-jinEarlier on March 2, Son Ye-jin also posted a picture of them during the photo shoot for 'Be With You'.

In the photo, the two happily smile and gently hold hands.So Jisub and Son Ye-jinIn all of these photos, they look as if they are a real couple.

Upon seeing these pictures, many fans have expressed their wish for them to date each other, as not only they look great together, but also they both claim to be single at the moment.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, LOTTE Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호