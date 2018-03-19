[SBS Star] VIDEO: DOK2 Lives in a Fancy Hotel Room!

Rapper DOK2 disclosed his luxurious life at a hotel and garnered attention from the public.On March 18 episode of SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy', DOK2 exposed his grand, luxurious house.DOK2 has mentioned in the past that he was planning to move into a hotel, and his dreams came true.The morning of DOK2 at the extravagant hotel was exotic.He started his day by ordering black bean noodles with his comment, "It was my dream to order the dish since I was a child."The episode also featured DOK2's friend rapper DIN DIN having visits to the house.DIN DIN, who was overwhelmed by DOK2's new house, looked around the rooms, and endlessly expressed his amazement towards the place.DOK2 commented, "If you live in a hotel, living expenses aren't much."He continued, "They clean your house for free, and you don't have to pay for the electricity. You also don't need furniture."DOK2 added, "It was my dream to live in a hotel. I love my place. To put it another way, it's also saving your money."Check out DOK2's new house below!(Credit= SBS 'My Little Old Boy', 'dok2gonzo' Instagram)(SBS Star)