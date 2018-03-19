[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo ♥ Song Joong Ki's Date at Night!

Actress Song Hye Kyo and actor Song Joong Ki were spotted at a restaurant having dinner together.On March 16, Taiwanese entertainment news company ETtoday released a photo of Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki at a restaurant in Seoul to have dinner.According to the company, it was reported that Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki visited the restaurant after Song Hye Kyo's first official participation in an event since their wedding.Located near their new house after marriage, the two visited the restaurant for dinner after her schedule.For the supper, Song Hye Kyo was in a lovely pink coat and Song Joong Ki was in comfortable, casual clothes.The two of them had a lovely moment with the supper just like other newly-wed couples.(Credit= ETtoday.net, 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)