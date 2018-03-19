[SBS Star] VIDEO: Does Song Ji-hyo Want to Start Dating Kim Jong-kook?

Korean actress Song Ji-hyo revealed her honest feelings in regard to dating rumors with a fellow 'Running Man' member Kim Jong-kook.On March 18, Song Ji-hyo made a special appearance on SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy' and spoke to mothers of single male celebrities on the show, including Kim Jong-kook's mother who became a regular cast on the show as of February 25.Since Song Ji-hyo appears on the popular variety show SBS' 'Running Man' with Kim Jong-kook, various questions were asked in relation to him.Song Ji-hyo said that she has met Kim Jong-kook's mother a few times before, and even took the same plane to New York City when the cast of 'Running Man' attended an event together.The hosts then mentioned how there have been dating rumors between Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook in the past.Song Ji-hyo responded, "Yes, I am fully aware of them. There was even an article that said we were getting married."One of the hosts Shin Dong-yup jokingly said, "So, when you saw the article, you thought, 'Ah, there really is no such thing as a secret in this world', right?".Song Ji Hyo laughed and answered, "We're good friends. So when the article came out, we just laughed while talking about it."Then, Kim Jong-kook's mother said, "It seems like Song Ji-hyo doesn't really like Kim Jong-kook. Although the two have worked together for years, nothing has developed between them, except dating rumors."Song Ji-hyo looked surprised by her words, and calmly explained, "It's not like that. It's because I believe you shouldn't mix feelings with a person who you work with. It's also that the members of 'Running Man' always physically fight on the show."In spite of her statement, the mothers on the show did not stop to encourage Song Ji-hyo to begin dating Kim Jong-kook.Kim Jong-kook's mother even told Song Ji-hyo that Kim Jong-kook lives alone now, and she will let her know where his new place is.Watch Song Ji-hyo on 'My Little Old Boy' talking about dating rumors with Kim Jong-kook below.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)