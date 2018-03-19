SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Does Song Ji-hyo Want to Start Dating Kim Jong-kook?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Does Song Ji-hyo Want to Start Dating Kim Jong-kook?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.19 10:51 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Does Song Ji-hyo Want to Start Dating Kim Jong-kook?
Korean actress Song Ji-hyo revealed her honest feelings in regard to dating rumors with a fellow 'Running Man' member Kim Jong-kook.

On March 18, Song Ji-hyo made a special appearance on SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy' and spoke to mothers of single male celebrities on the show, including Kim Jong-kook's mother who became a regular cast on the show as of February 25.

Since Song Ji-hyo appears on the popular variety show SBS' 'Running Man' with Kim Jong-kook, various questions were asked in relation to him.

Song Ji-hyo said that she has met Kim Jong-kook's mother a few times before, and even took the same plane to New York City when the cast of 'Running Man' attended an event together.

The hosts then mentioned how there have been dating rumors between Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook in the past.Song Ji-hyoSong Ji-hyo responded, "Yes, I am fully aware of them. There was even an article that said we were getting married."

One of the hosts Shin Dong-yup jokingly said, "So, when you saw the article, you thought, 'Ah, there really is no such thing as a secret in this world', right?".

Song Ji Hyo laughed and answered, "We're good friends. So when the article came out, we just laughed while talking about it."Song Ji-hyoThen, Kim Jong-kook's mother said, "It seems like Song Ji-hyo doesn't really like Kim Jong-kook. Although the two have worked together for years, nothing has developed between them, except dating rumors."

Song Ji-hyo looked surprised by her words, and calmly explained, "It's not like that. It's because I believe you shouldn't mix feelings with a person who you work with. It's also that the members of 'Running Man' always physically fight on the show."Song Ji-hyoIn spite of her statement, the mothers on the show did not stop to encourage Song Ji-hyo to begin dating Kim Jong-kook.

Kim Jong-kook's mother even told Song Ji-hyo that Kim Jong-kook lives alone now, and she will let her know where his new place is.

Watch Song Ji-hyo on 'My Little Old Boy' talking about dating rumors with Kim Jong-kook below.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호