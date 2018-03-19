[SBS Star] Lee Tae Im Quits Acting

Actress Lee Tae Im posted a message on her social media account that implies retirement from her career in the entertainment industry.On March 19, Lee Tae Im uploaded a photo on her social media account with a long message that delivers her current state of mind.With the photo, she wrote, "It's Tae Im. I know I haven't been in touch with you guys for a while."She continued, "I was in struggles and pain thinking about my life in recent days."Lee Tae Im ended her comment by saying, "I have decided to have a life as an ordinary person. I will not forget those of you who have always loved and supported me. Thank you so much."Lee Tae Im debuted in 2008 with the MBC drama 'My Life's Golden Age', and she has been in several works such as 'All About Marriage', 'For the Emperor', and many more.Although she had a controversial scandal on her behaviors from the MBC variety show 'My Tutor Friend' (2015), she had a successful comeback with the drama 'The Lady in Dignity' (2017) and expanded her career in various fields.(Credit= SBS funE, 'taeim000' Instagram)(SBS Star)