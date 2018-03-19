SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Tae Im Quits Acting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Tae Im Quits Acting

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.19 10:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Tae Im Quits Acting
Actress Lee Tae Im posted a message on her social media account that implies retirement from her career in the entertainment industry.

On March 19, Lee Tae Im uploaded a photo on her social media account with a long message that delivers her current state of mind.Lee Tae ImWith the photo, she wrote, "It's Tae Im. I know I haven't been in touch with you guys for a while."

She continued, "I was in struggles and pain thinking about my life in recent days."

Lee Tae Im ended her comment by saying, "I have decided to have a life as an ordinary person. I will not forget those of you who have always loved and supported me. Thank you so much."Lee Tae ImLee Tae Im debuted in 2008 with the MBC drama 'My Life's Golden Age', and she has been in several works such as 'All About Marriage', 'For the Emperor', and many more.Lee Tae ImAlthough she had a controversial scandal on her behaviors from the MBC variety show 'My Tutor Friend' (2015), she had a successful comeback with the drama 'The Lady in Dignity' (2017) and expanded her career in various fields.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'taeim000' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호