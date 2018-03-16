[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT DREAM's Must-watch Performance!

K-pop boy group NCT has now revealed its third track 'GO' by NCT DREAM.Not too long ago, NCT kicked off its special project of the year 'NCT 2018'.Previously, NCT U has unveiled two songs―'BOSS' and 'Baby Don't Stop' before the release of its album 'NCT 2018 EMPATHY' on March 14.On March 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', NCT DREAM performed to the group's third track of the year, 'GO'.Unlike 'Chewing Gum' and 'We Young', which are songs full of bright energy, 'GO' is a completely different style of music that is strongly influenced by hip-hop.The song's various tempos and rhythms serve as a forum for a powerful dance performance from the group's the members.Check out NCT DREAM powerfully performing to 'GO' below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)