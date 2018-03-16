[SBS Star] Eric Nam's Passionate Shopping for His Guest!

K-pop artist Eric Nam went shopping and spent time buying excessive amount of food and items for the guest of his show.On March 15 episode of MBN's new variety show 'Do You Want to Rest Today?' (literal translation), Eric Nam appeared as a member of the show.The program, which intends to make people take a day off, asked the members to find the guest of the episode.When Eric Nam finally met the guest, he instantly asked, "What do you want to do for your holiday?"The guest responded, "I want to have delicious food. Maybe beef?"By hearing the guest, the other member of the show suggested, "Let's get beef and other necessary stuff from a store and head to camping sites. How is that?"The guest soon accepted the suggestion, and they went to the grocery store for shopping.With broadened eyes, Eric Nam concentrated on buying food and warm clothes for the guest, and the shopping costed around 410,000 won(approximately 385 dollars).While staffs of the show were in panic after they checked the price, Eric Nam kindly asked them to pay for the guest with his special aegyo, and the viewers burst into laughter by seeing his witty responses.The show is aired at 11PM KST every Thursday.(Credit= MBN 'Do You Want to Rest Today?', 'ericnamofficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)