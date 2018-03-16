SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Eric Nam's Passionate Shopping for His Guest!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Eric Nam's Passionate Shopping for His Guest!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.16 18:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Eric Nams Passionate Shopping for His Guest!
K-pop artist Eric Nam went shopping and spent time buying excessive amount of food and items for the guest of his show.

On March 15 episode of MBN's new variety show 'Do You Want to Rest Today?' (literal translation), Eric Nam appeared as a member of the show.

The program, which intends to make people take a day off, asked the members to find the guest of the episode.

When Eric Nam finally met the guest, he instantly asked, "What do you want to do for your holiday?"

The guest responded, "I want to have delicious food. Maybe beef?"

By hearing the guest, the other member of the show suggested, "Let's get beef and other necessary stuff from a store and head to camping sites. How is that?"

The guest soon accepted the suggestion, and they went to the grocery store for shopping.Eric NamEric NamWith broadened eyes, Eric Nam concentrated on buying food and warm clothes for the guest, and the shopping costed around 410,000 won(approximately 385 dollars).Eric NamEric NamWhile staffs of the show were in panic after they checked the price, Eric Nam kindly asked them to pay for the guest with his special aegyo, and the viewers burst into laughter by seeing his witty responses.Eric NamThe show is aired at 11PM KST every Thursday.

(Credit= MBN 'Do You Want to Rest Today?', 'ericnamofficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호