[SBS Star] Hyoyeon's Know-hows and Tricks as an Artist

Hyoyeon from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation unveiled her own know-hows and tricks as an artist.On March 15 episode of tvN's 'Where Is Mr. Kim Season 2', the show was filmed at the agency of an uprising K-pop girl group EXID.As a special guest of the show, JEONGHWA of EXID joined the show, and the hosts incessantly asked her questions.When JEONGHWA was asked by one of the hosts whether she was good at lying, she seemed embarrassed.JEONGHWA replied with shyness, "I am not good at lying".After hearing JEONGHWA's answer, Hyoyeon broached her own stories as the host of the show.Hyoyeon said, "You know what I learned first from my agency? Staffs told me not to lie."When the other host asked Hyoyeon whether she has never lain, Hyoyeon answered with witty responses.She said, "Oh well, that's why I have many tricks."Hyoyeon continued, "When the teacher was not in the practice room, I just did not practice."She added, "I practiced dance only the times when the teacher was about to come in."Hyoyeon's honest and amusing confessions made the audience burst into laughter.Widely known as the positive and humorous member of her group, Hyoyeon brightened the program with entertaining attitude.Meanwhile, 'Where Is Mr. Kim Season 2' is a program in which the members of the show look for the anonymous actor acting in a crowd of people.The show is aired at 8:10 PM KST every Thursday.(Credit= tvN 'Where Is Mr. Kim Season 2', 'watasiwahyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)