[SBS Star] Eric Nam in Mexico for His New Album in April!

K-pop artist Eric Nam is spending an unforgettable time in Mexico traveling with his brothers as well as shooting the cover photos and music video for his new album that has been announced to be released in April.Recently, Eric Nam has shared multiple pictures of himself enjoying his time in Mexico on his social media account.According to his social media account, Eric Nam left for Mexico from Korea on March 9.After the arrival, he posted a picture of himself smiling beside two of his brothers who joined him in Mexico with an exotic street and buildings in the background.Over the couple of days, Eric Nam posted different pictures in Mexico, including a beautiful scenery, group photos with young students, and even a video clip of him speaking in Spanish.Furthermore, one of his brothers, Eddie Nam posted a picture of Eric Nam having a small autograph session with a caption that said, "Eric signing a few before he heads to next location."On March 14, Eric Nam wrote a comment that sounded like he was wrapping up his time in Mexico.He said, "Had an unbelievable time shooting in Mexico. Can’t wait to share this with you."It seemed like Eric Nam had a blast experiencing a new culture and meeting new people.It also seems that the cover photos and music video filmed in this ravishing country for his new album in April are definitely something to look forward to.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ericnamofficial' 'eddienam' Twitter)(SBS Star)