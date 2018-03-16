SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Eric Nam in Mexico for His New Album in April!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Eric Nam in Mexico for His New Album in April!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.16 17:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Eric Nam in Mexico for His New Album in April!
K-pop artist Eric Nam is spending an unforgettable time in Mexico traveling with his brothers as well as shooting the cover photos and music video for his new album that has been announced to be released in April.

Recently, Eric Nam has shared multiple pictures of himself enjoying his time in Mexico on his social media account.

According to his social media account, Eric Nam left for Mexico from Korea on March 9.

After the arrival, he posted a picture of himself smiling beside two of his brothers who joined him in Mexico with an exotic street and buildings in the background.Eric NamOver the couple of days, Eric Nam posted different pictures in Mexico, including a beautiful scenery, group photos with young students, and even a video clip of him speaking in Spanish.Eric NamEric NamFurthermore, one of his brothers, Eddie Nam posted a picture of Eric Nam having a small autograph session with a caption that said, "Eric signing a few before he heads to next location."Eric NamOn March 14, Eric Nam wrote a comment that sounded like he was wrapping up his time in Mexico.

He said, "Had an unbelievable time shooting in Mexico. Can’t wait to share this with you."Eric NamIt seemed like Eric Nam had a blast experiencing a new culture and meeting new people.

It also seems that the cover photos and music video filmed in this ravishing country for his new album in April are definitely something to look forward to.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ericnamofficial' 'eddienam' Twitter)  

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호