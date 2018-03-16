SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Wins the Ticket to BTOB's Event?
[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Wins the Ticket to BTOB's Event?

작성 2018.03.16
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae won the ticket to a music festival which his group BTOB was scheduled to perform at.

On March 14, Yook Sungjae shared a screenshot of a text message on his social media account.

The text message written in the screenshot says, "Hello, Yook Sungjae. Thank you for entering 'Snow Festival in March with K-pop Stars' event. We are here to inform winners of the tickets to the festival." and it continues to give information on the bus that departs from Seoul that he should be taking on the day of the festival.Yook SungjaeIn the caption, Yook Sungjae wrote, "Wow, do I take the bus tomorrow to get here then? Thank you for inviting me."

The ticket that Yook Sungjae won was for 'Snow Festival in March with K-pop Stars' that was held on March 15 in Gangneung, Gangwon-do in which BTOB, B1A4, Samuel and GIRLKIND performed their songs.Yook SungjaeFans have commented on how lucky he was to win the ticket, as the competition was fierce, but they are also finding the whole situation extremely hilarious since he was the one to be performing at the festival.Yook SungjaeOn the actual day of the event, Yook Sungjae successfully performed to BTOB's hit songs on the stage with the other members, and there were no words that went around that he was spotted on the bus.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTOBofficial' Facebook, 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
