[SBS Star] Max Changmin of TVXQ! Gets Slapped by Super Junior's KyuHyun?

MAX Changmin from K-pop boy band TVXQ! released a story of himself getting hit by KyuHyun from boy group Super Junior.On March 15 episode of tvN's 'Life Bar', EXO's XIUMIN, TVXQ!'s MAX Changmin, and NCT's MARK joined as guests of the show.From the episode, three guests talked about stories related to drinking.XIUMIN, for instance, said, "I can follow others and drink as much as they do."He added, "But KyuHyun's scary. He doesn't like to lose, so he just tries his best to stay up until the end, and he never stops drinking."XIUMIN was also ambitious to be a model of Korean drinks.He commented, "You know, for the drinks' advertisements, the models are always women. But I want to be the one."In response to XIUMIN's account of drinks, MAX Changmin also confessed that he loves to drink.He, for instance, resembled the renowned drinking scene of the film 'A Moment to Remember' (2004).Moreover, MAX Changmin explained, "I exercise to drink and have delicious food."MAX Changmin also released the story of KyuHyun slapping his face.He said, "I told KyuHyun that I want to take a nap for ten minutes, and KyuHyun replied that he would slap my face if I did not keep the promise."MAX Changmin laughed and said, "I could not wake up in ten minutes, so he slapped me."With the video that KyuHyun slaps his face, MAX Changmin made people burst into laughter.(Credit= tvN 'Life Bar', 'GaemGyu' Twitter)(SBS Star)