[SBS Star] EXO's XIUMIN Feels Pressure as the Eldest of His Group

XIUMIN from K-pop boy band EXO confessed pressure he has as the eldest of the group.On March 15, tvN's 'Life Bar' featured an episode in which EXO's XIUMIN, TVXQ!'s Max Changmin, and NCT's MARK were guests of the show.When XIUMIN was asked by the hosts whether he has any struggles or pressure as the eldest of his group, he responded, "I do have pressure."He continued, "People think I'm naughty and always make fun of others, but I can't because I have to take care of other members."XIUMIN confessed, "I need to stay calm to control younger members, and sometimes it's just hard to be mature."The hosts continued asking XIUMIN various questions.They, for instance, asked XIUMIN whether the members of his group had any fights.XIUMIN replied to the question with honesty, "We have not had any physical fights. You know, we have many members, so we need to practice again if any of us gets injured."He added, "When we are upset, we just gather and have conversations for long time. When we drink, our talks get faster."XIUMIN also chose the naughty and ambitious members of his group.He said, "I think BAEKHYUN is the naughty one. He can't be calm! The ambitious one is SUHO since he is the leader of my group."XIUMIN wrapped up his comments by saying, "SUHO can rule Korea. I mean it for real. He's so charismatic."(Credit= tvN 'Life Bar', SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)