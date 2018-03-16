SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO's XIUMIN Feels Pressure as the Eldest of His Group
[SBS Star] EXO's XIUMIN Feels Pressure as the Eldest of His Group

작성 2018.03.16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXOs XIUMIN Feels Pressure as the Eldest of His Group
XIUMIN from K-pop boy band EXO confessed pressure he has as the eldest of the group.

On March 15, tvN's 'Life Bar' featured an episode in which EXO's XIUMIN, TVXQ!'s Max Changmin, and NCT's MARK were guests of the show.

When XIUMIN was asked by the hosts whether he has any struggles or pressure as the eldest of his group, he responded, "I do have pressure."EXO XIU MINHe continued, "People think I'm naughty and always make fun of others, but I can't because I have to take care of other members."

XIUMIN confessed, "I need to stay calm to control younger members, and sometimes it's just hard to be mature."EXO XIU MINEXO XIU MINThe hosts continued asking XIUMIN various questions.

They, for instance, asked XIUMIN whether the members of his group had any fights.

XIUMIN replied to the question with honesty, "We have not had any physical fights. You know, we have many members, so we need to practice again if any of us gets injured."EXO XIU MINHe added, "When we are upset, we just gather and have conversations for long time. When we drink, our talks get faster."EXO XIU MINEXO XIU MINXIUMIN also chose the naughty and ambitious members of his group.

He said, "I think BAEKHYUN is the naughty one. He can't be calm! The ambitious one is SUHO since he is the leader of my group."EXO XIU MINXIUMIN wrapped up his comments by saying, "SUHO can rule Korea. I mean it for real. He's so charismatic."EXO XIU MINEXO XIU MIN(Credit= tvN 'Life Bar', SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
