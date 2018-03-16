[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM's Popularity in Thailand Is Beyond Anyone's Imagination!

K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed how popular its member BAMBAM is in his home country Thailand.On March 14 episode of MBC every1's variety show 'Weekly Idol', GOT7 was invited to be the guest on the show.During the talk, the hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn said, "We heard that GOT7 came second on a survey by Thai children choosing their role model."Then, they asked the members to tell them about how popular BAMBAM is in Thailand.GOT7 replied, "BAMBAM is considered almost like the king in Thailand.", "He is like the prince over there."As the other members kept speaking about BAMBAM's tremendous popularity in Thailand, BAMBAM shyly waved his hand in denial.His cute reaction naturally triggered Jung Hyung Don's playfulness, and he teasingly said, "I actually heard that BAMBAM doesn't even get out of the car if the airport isn't full of his fans when he arrives in Thailand."A fellow member JB also joined Jung Hyung Don in teasing BAMBAM and said, "You know, BAMBAM always posts a picture on his social media account before heading to Thailand to let everyone know about his arrival."Their funny statements and BAMBAM's cute response made the viewers laugh.Meanwhile, GOT7 has returned with its new album 'Eyes On You' with the title track 'Look' on March 12.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol)(SBS Star)