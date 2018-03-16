SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM's Popularity in Thailand Is Beyond Anyone's Imagination!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM's Popularity in Thailand Is Beyond Anyone's Imagination!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.16 14:23 수정 2018.03.16 14:24 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAMs Popularity in Thailand Is Beyond Anyones Imagination!
K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed how popular its member BAMBAM is in his home country Thailand.

On March 14 episode of MBC every1's variety show 'Weekly Idol', GOT7 was invited to be the guest on the show.

During the talk, the hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn said, "We heard that GOT7 came second on a survey by Thai children choosing their role model."

Then, they asked the members to tell them about how popular BAMBAM is in Thailand.GOT7GOT7 replied, "BAMBAM is considered almost like the king in Thailand.", "He is like the prince over there."

As the other members kept speaking about BAMBAM's tremendous popularity in Thailand, BAMBAM shyly waved his hand in denial.GOT7His cute reaction naturally triggered Jung Hyung Don's playfulness, and he teasingly said, "I actually heard that BAMBAM doesn't even get out of the car if the airport isn't full of his fans when he arrives in Thailand."

A fellow member JB also joined Jung Hyung Don in teasing BAMBAM and said, "You know, BAMBAM always posts a picture on his social media account before heading to Thailand to let everyone know about his arrival."

Their funny statements and BAMBAM's cute response made the viewers laugh.GOT7Meanwhile, GOT7 has returned with its new album 'Eyes On You' with the title track 'Look' on March 12.

▶ [SBS Star] GOT7's Best Album with Participation of All Members!

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol)   

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호