[SBS Star] The Memorable Time of IU and Kang Han-na
[SBS Star] The Memorable Time of IU and Kang Han-na

Singer/actress IU and actress Kang Han-na enjoyed a memorable moment together.

On March 16, IU uploaded photos of herself and Kang Han-na on her social media account.

Inside the photos, IU is holding beautiful flowers and a paper bag with bright smiles.IU & Kang Han-naIU & Kang Han-naKang Han-na, who is also at the place, seems to be shy but her bright smiles are also shown in the photos.IU & Kang Han-naIn the other photo, IU, her staff, and Kang Han-na are posing together, and three of them are having lovely and memorable time with big smiles.IU & Kang Han-naIU and Kang Han-na were in the SBS Drama 'Scarlet Heart: Ryeo' (2016), and their friendship still continues in recent days.

Their fans responded to the photos with comments, "You two look so happy!", "Thank you so much for the updates.", "I am jealous of IU's staff. I wish I was there too.", and many more.

Meanwhile, IU is filming the upcoming tvN drama 'My Mister' (literal translation) as the main actress.

The drama, which draws the story of 'Daddy-Long-Legs', features its first episode on March 21.

(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
