[SBS Star] SANA Gets Saddened When She Can't Take Photos with Her Fan

SANA from K-pop girl group TWICE got saddened when she could not take photos with her fan during her fan meeting.On March 10, a special fan meeting called 'CANDY POP Sudden Attack X TWICE' was held in Seoul.When SANA read a letter by her fan saying, "SANA, please take a photo with me", she was full of big smiles and actively called her fan out to come up to the stage for photos.However, since the stage was full of her members, the host of the event did not allow her fan to come up, and SANA soon got saddened.In response to the host's saying, SANA curled her lips, but the expression of frustration rather accentuated her distinctive cuteness.Luckily, SANA got smiles back when the host said, "But it's okay if SANA takes a selfie with the fan's cellphone."With bright smiles, SANA took a selfie with her fan's cellphone.Meanwhile, TWICE released the song 'BRAND NEW GIRL' in Japan on February 23, and the song's music video recorded unbelievable number of hits.The group is also set to hold its second tour concert 'TWICELAND ZONE 2: Fantasy Park' in Seoul on May.(Credit= 'Dream' YouTube)(SBS Star)