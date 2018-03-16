[SBS Star] 'The Great SEUNGRI': The Master of Businesses and Sports!

SEUNGRI from K-pop boy band BIGBANG unveils his life as a global CEO and the master of sports on screen.On March 16, the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone' airs an episode in which SEUNGRI is having a busy life spending most of his time on various businesses.Besides the exposure of SEUNGRI's life as a worldwide CEO, the program also unveils SEUNGRI spending his time on sports.In this episode, SEUNGRI plays Jiu-Jitsu with a senior artist from the same agency.With the special uniform, SEUNGRI boasts his skillful playing of the sports with the senior, and his active participation in the game leaves a different impression of him on the audience.Their aggressive usage of techniques garners attention from the public, and SEUNGRI's various aspects as an artist, global CEO, and an active sports player fascinate the audience.This episode of SEUNGRI's life as a global CEO and player of aggressive sports will be aired today.(Credit= MBC 'I Live Alone')(SBS Star)