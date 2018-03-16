[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Says He Misses DAESUNG Already

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI has expressed that he already misses DAESUNG, who enlisted in the military on March 13.On March 15, SEUNGRI shared a photo of him and DAESUNG performing together on his social media account.In the photo, they stand next to each other with their hands lightly touching in the air.With the picture, SEUNGRI wrote, "Missing this 'fine guy'."Fans are heartbroken to see SEUNGRI missing DAESUNG, as it has only been two days since DAESUNG's military enlistment, and it will take some time until they see each other again.Soon after DAESUNG's enlistment on March 13, BIGBANG's special song 'Flower Road' by all five members was unveiled.'Flower Road' is like a love letter written from BIGBANG to its fans, and the lyrics well-expresses the feelings of the members regarding the group's absent period that they will have due to all members having to serve the national mandatory duty.The lyrics go, "This is not the end of us. I hope we'll meet again when the flowers are blooming."The message in the song was successfully delivered to BIGBANG's fans all around the world, and consequently, it has charted no. 1 on various domestic and overseas music charts.Currently, four members of BIGBANG―T.O.P, G-DRAGON, TAEYANG and DAESUNG are serving the national mandatory duty, and SEUNGRI is also planning to enlist in the army after the promotion of his upcoming Chinese movie 'Love Only' and solo album that is expected to be released this year.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)