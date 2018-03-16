[SBS Star] BTS' JUNGKOOK Unveils a Song for His Fans!

JUNGKOOK from K-pop boy band BTS released a song with his beautiful voice for his fans.On March 13, the video of JUNGKOOK singing 'Only then' by artist Roy Kim was uploaded on the official social media account of BTS.Along the acoustic guitar sound, JUNGKOOK's calm and enticing voice melts the hearts of listeners.With the lyrics that say, "Who cares what others say? We can't live without each other, so what is the problem? We can love each other more.", the song delivers JUNGKOOK's affection for his fans.Roy Kim, the original artist of the song, also left a comment saying, "I love you.", and the video still records high number of hits.Meanwhile, his group BTS plans to release its third full album 'FACE YOURSELF' in Japan on April 4.Before the group renews its activities, BTS spread its name on the worldwide stage of 'American Music Awards' and 'Billboard Music Awards' last year.Its album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' and the song 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' stayed on the Billboard chart for the longest time among the ones of K-pop artists.(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)