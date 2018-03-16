SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS' JUNGKOOK Unveils a Song for His Fans!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS' JUNGKOOK Unveils a Song for His Fans!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.16 11:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Unveils a Song for His Fans!
JUNGKOOK from K-pop boy band BTS released a song with his beautiful voice for his fans.BTS JUNGKOOKOn March 13, the video of JUNGKOOK singing 'Only then' by artist Roy Kim was uploaded on the official social media account of BTS.

Along the acoustic guitar sound, JUNGKOOK's calm and enticing voice melts the hearts of listeners.

With the lyrics that say, "Who cares what others say? We can't live without each other, so what is the problem? We can love each other more.", the song delivers JUNGKOOK's affection for his fans.BTS JUNGKOOKRoy Kim, the original artist of the song, also left a comment saying, "I love you.", and the video still records high number of hits.
 
Meanwhile, his group BTS plans to release its third full album 'FACE YOURSELF' in Japan on April 4.

Before the group renews its activities, BTS spread its name on the worldwide stage of 'American Music Awards' and 'Billboard Music Awards' last year.

Its album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' and the song 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' stayed on the Billboard chart for the longest time among the ones of K-pop artists.

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호