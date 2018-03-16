[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Exhibit His Work at an Art Gallery!

Korean actor Song Joong Ki will exhibit his own work at an art gallery.On March 15, a private art gallery 'SAN' located in Wonju, Gangwon-do announced, "Song Joong Ki's piece of art is going to be exhibited during 'The Art of Daily Life: Object' exhibition period that is to be held from March 23 at our art gallery."A representative from the art gallery added, "We suggested Song Joong Ki to participate in this exhibition first. We have heard that Song Koong Ki will be submitting a piece that contains his childhood memories."This exhibition is especially held to celebrate the gallery's fifth anniversary.The pieces exhibited will portray the values of objects used in daily life that are overlooked.Along with Song Joong Ki's work, some renowned artists will display their beautiful pieces of art.Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki enjoys his newlywed life with actress Song Hye Kyo since last October, and is reportedly in talks for joining a new historical period drama 'Asdal'(tentative title).(Lee Narin, Credit= 'blossomenter' Official Website)(SBS Star)