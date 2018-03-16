SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Exhibit His Work at an Art Gallery!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Exhibit His Work at an Art Gallery!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.16 10:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Exhibit His Work at an Art Gallery!
Korean actor Song Joong Ki will exhibit his own work at an art gallery.

On March 15, a private art gallery 'SAN' located in Wonju, Gangwon-do announced, "Song Joong Ki's piece of art is going to be exhibited during 'The Art of Daily Life: Object' exhibition period that is to be held from March 23 at our art gallery."Song Joong KiA representative from the art gallery added, "We suggested Song Joong Ki to participate in this exhibition first. We have heard that Song Koong Ki will be submitting a piece that contains his childhood memories."

This exhibition is especially held to celebrate the gallery's fifth anniversary.

The pieces exhibited will portray the values of objects used in daily life that are overlooked.Song Joong KiAlong with Song Joong Ki's work, some renowned artists will display their beautiful pieces of art.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki enjoys his newlywed life with actress Song Hye Kyo since last October, and is reportedly in talks for joining a new historical period drama 'Asdal'(tentative title).

▶ [SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Comeback with a Historical Drama?

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'blossomenter' Official Website) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호