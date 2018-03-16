[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Bursts into Tears When He Sees a Therapist

SBS NEWS

LeeTeuk from K-pop boy band Super Junior burst into tears when he saw a therapist.

On March 16, tvN's 'Super Junior's Super TV' features the eighth episode of the show, in which LeeTeuk, HeeChul, DongHae, YeSung, and ShinDong make teams and spend a day together.Super JuniorEach team had to stay in the same room with a bed for a night, and the members could not hide their surprises and frustrations to share every moment.Super JuniorAmong the members, LeeTeuk and HeeChul, who are known to have completely different personalities, were put as a group and headed to see a therapist.Super JuniorFrom an interview, LeeTeuk mentioned, "I felt really uncomfortable to show myself."

Since LeeTeuk soon burst into tears when he began to talk about himself while having therapy, it is reported that HeeChul was extremely tormented to bear the situation.

When HeeChul had an interview, he confessed his thoughts and feelings of the situation by saying, "I am so glad that LeeTeuk is a member of my group.", and his affection for the member was incessant.Super JuniorStaffs from 'Super Junior's Super TV' said, "Although the two of them are the same age, they did not really have time to have conversations about themselves."

They continued, "From this episode, the two could get to know each other and build a tied relationship."

This episode is scheduled to be aired today.

(Credit= tvN 'Super Junior's Super TV', SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
