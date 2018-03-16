[SBS Star] VIDEO: You Are GOLDEN CHILD's 'LADY'!

K-pop boy group GOLDEN CHILD has returned with 'LADY' after the end of its promotion of a cheerful pop-dance song 'It's U'.On March 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', GOLDEN CHILD performed to an emotional song 'LADY'.Just like 'It's U', 'LADY' is also from the group's second mini album '奇跡 (MIRACLE)' released on January 29.The song has a trendy and urban melody, and it accentuates the members' unique singing voice and rapping style.During the performance, the members' sorrowfully sang the song while expressing sadness with their facial expressions.Watch GOLDEN CHILD's emotional performance below.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)