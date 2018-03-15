[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Watches the Paralympic Game with His Fans

Korean actor Lee Dong Wook watched the Paralympic Winter Game with his fans.On March 13, Lee Dong Wook held a fan meeting at an art hall located in Gangneung, Gangwon-do, where the Paralympic Winter Games are held.At the fan meeting, 1,000 fans from all over the world were present.After the fan meeting, Lee Dong Wook bought the tickets for the ice hockey game for all those fans, and invited them to watch the game with him.They sat down together and watched the ice hockey game between Japan and Czech Republic.During the game, fans commented, "It is so meaningful to be watching the Paralympic Winter Games. We thank our favorite star Lee Dong Wook for this great opportunity he has given to us. We are also very happy to be watching it right beside him."At the end of the game, Lee Dong Wook stated, "It was a lot more fun and thrilling than I thought. I really hope more people would come and enjoy watching the Paralympic Winter Games."In the beginning of the year, Lee Dong Wook has received an amazing opportunity to be chosen as an honorary ambassador for a major international winter multi-sport event '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'gangwon_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)