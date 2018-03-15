SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Watches the Paralympic Game with His Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Watches the Paralympic Game with His Fans

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.15 18:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Watches the Paralympic Game with His Fans
Korean actor Lee Dong Wook watched the Paralympic Winter Game with his fans.

On March 13, Lee Dong Wook held a fan meeting at an art hall located in Gangneung, Gangwon-do, where the Paralympic Winter Games are held.

At the fan meeting, 1,000 fans from all over the world were present.

After the fan meeting, Lee Dong Wook bought the tickets for the ice hockey game for all those fans, and invited them to watch the game with him.

They sat down together and watched the ice hockey game between Japan and Czech Republic.Lee Dong WookLee Dong WookDuring the game, fans commented, "It is so meaningful to be watching the Paralympic Winter Games. We thank our favorite star Lee Dong Wook for this great opportunity he has given to us. We are also very happy to be watching it right beside him."

At the end of the game, Lee Dong Wook stated, "It was a lot more fun and thrilling than I thought. I really hope more people would come and enjoy watching the Paralympic Winter Games."Lee Dong WookLee Dong WookIn the beginning of the year, Lee Dong Wook has received an amazing opportunity to be chosen as an honorary ambassador for a major international winter multi-sport event '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'gangwon_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호