[SBS Star] VIDEO: SF9 Gasps and Exclaims, 'MAMMA MIA'!

An uprising K-pop boy band SF9 performed the title track 'MAMMA MIA' from its fourth mini album 'MAMMA MIA! at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On March 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', the members of SF9 showed the performance full of bright colors and energies like a musical.The song 'MAMMA MIA' is a catchy, rhythmical song along a retro sound with drums, and the wild and powerful dance moves of the group catch the eyes of the public.The lyrics of the song draw the feelings of boys instantly falling in love when they see a beautiful girl.The phrase "MAMMA MIA!" is especially highlighted as the members wildly exclaim it in the middle of the song.Debuted in October 2016, SF9 consists of nine members―YOUNG BIN, IN SEONG, JAE YOON, DA WON, RO WOON, ZU HO, TAE YANG, HWI YOUNG and CHA NI.Since its debut, the group has shown astonishing musical talents and potential as an artist through various music styles and impressive performances.Are you exhausted? 'MAMMA MIA'! Watch the performance full of energies below!(SBS Star)