[SBS Star] WINNER Announces Its Return with Second Album on April 4

K-pop boy group WINNER has officially announced its comeback date.On March 15, WINNER's management agency YG Entertainment released a poster revealing that the group is returning with its second album on April 4.Earlier on March 10, YG Entertainment surprised WINNER's fans by uploading a teaser image of WINNER's logo with "Coming Soon" written above it.Since then, fans have been anticipating the agency's announcement of the exact date.Upon hearing the news, fans were completely filled with excitement, as this would be the group's comeback in eight months after the release of a single 'OUR TWENTY FOR' in August last year.Last April 4, WINNER went through some changes in the composition of its members, and returned as four members―YOON, JINU, HOONY, and MINO.Therefore, April 4 is a meaningful date for the members of WINNER and their fans.A representative from YG Entertainment noted, "You will be able to see an upgraded version of WINNER through this album."As WINNER's comeback date is not too far to go, the group's members are practicing and working harder to show better version of themselves for their fans.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)(SBS Star)