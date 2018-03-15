[SBS Star] John Cena Confirms He Is a BTS' Stan After All!

American professional wrestler and actor John Cena has confirmed that he is ARMY (name of BTS' fan club).Previously, many speculations were made in regard to whether if John Cena was part of ARMY after he was seen following BTS' official social media account as well as uploading a picture of the group's member J-HOPE without any explanation on his social media account.At the time, lots of fans around the world commented on John Cena's posts on his social media account in order to find out if he is ARMY.However, John Cena continued his online activities without ever answering the questions from BTS' fans, making them even more curious.Recently, through an interview with one overseas media outlet, John Cena has finally revealed that he really is a BTS stan.During the interview, John Cena first hesitated to admit that he is ARMY, but he later confirmed that he is.He explained, "What started as a happy accident has turned into something wonderful. I've been introduced to a new piece of culture, which I think is fantastic, because I'm learning through social media."He also spoke about J-HOPE's recent mixtape release, 'HOPE WORLD'.He said, "'Base Line' is my favorite track on J-HOPE's mixtape. I also like 'HANGSANG'."Upon hearing the news, BTS' fans have wholeheartedly welcomed John Cena into the world of K-pop, more specifically, ARMY.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'JohnCena' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)