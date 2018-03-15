SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Makes a Bold Decision as a Global CEO!
작성 2018.03.15 16:14 수정 2018.03.15 16:41
SEUNGRI from K-pop boy band BIGBANG discloses his life as a worldwide CEO with excessive amount of work.

On March 16, the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone' features an episode in which SEUNGRI is into his work for various businesses.

Just like the previous episode that unveiled SEUNGRI's luxurious life as a global CEO with the nickname 'The Great SEUNGRI', the upcoming episode will reveal SEUNGRI's life as a charismatic businessman in details.SEUNGRIThe program captures the moment of SEUNGRI having various meetings for his businesses, and the scenes of SEUNGRI in conference rooms remind people of a fascinating character from the Korean dramas.SEUNGRISEUNGRIYet SEUNGRI also shows his innocent, pure, and cute aspects that are often seen in the times when he is with the members of BIGBANG, and the public is excited to see his two different sides.

According to a staff of 'I Live Alone', it is marked that SEUNGRI was embarrassed when he had to answer naughty questions from his office workers.

The staff said, "SEUNGRI was asked by his office workers whether it was okay to turn on the music of artists from other rivalry agencies."

He/she continued, "Although SEUNGRI was hesitant to answer the question for a moment, he soon replied, 'Yeah, why not? Turn up the music! I love SM and JYP Entertainments!" SEUNGRISEUNGRI's witty responses made people burst into laughter, and his life as a global CEO will be aired on this Friday through the program.

(Credit= MBC 'I Live Alone')

(SBS Star)  
