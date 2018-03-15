[SBS Star] Lee Minho Releases Photos Before His Military Training!

Actor Lee Minho uploaded photos of himself online before he joined the mandatory military training.On March 15, Lee Minho posted photos of himself on his social media account before he joined the training center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong-do, for the four-week of basic training.From the photos, Lee Minho is wearing a white hoodie and black mask with cute posture and buzz cut.His deep glare and staring at the camera further highlights his charismatic charms.Lee Minho had car accidents in 2006 and 2011, and the pain and side effects of the accidents still remain after they took place.Due to the side effects from the accidents, Lee Minho has served his alternative military duty as a public service worker at Gangnam-gu Office since May 2017.After the four-week of basic military training, Lee Minho will return to Gangnam-gu Office and service the rest of his duties.He is expected to be discharged from the military duties in 2019.(Credit= actorleeminho' Instagram)(SBS Star)