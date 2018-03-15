SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Conversation with YG that Changed SEUNGRI's Life Forever
[SBS Star] The Conversation with YG that Changed SEUNGRI's Life Forever

작성 2018.03.15
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Conversation with YG that Changed SEUNGRIs Life Forever
There is a conversation that SEUNGRI from K-pop boy group BIGBANG had in the past that changed the course of his life forever.

In 2006, the members of BIGBANG were selected after going through a competitive survival audition on a television show 'Real Docu BIGBANG'.

In one of the episodes, Yang Hyun Suk (the head of BIGBANG's management agency YG Entertainment) announced that SEUNGRI and one other trainee Jang Hyun Seung, who currently is a solo artist at CUBE Entertainment, were eliminated from being the members of BIGBANG.

At the time, Yang Hyun Suk even told SEUNGRI that his chance of joining BIGBANG was as low as 10%.SEUNGRIConsequently, G-DRAGON, T.O.P, TAEYANG and DAESUNG were the only ones to debut as the members of BIGBANG.

About two weeks after being eliminated, SEUNGRI came to see Yang Hyun Suk, and said he thought of five reasons why he should become a member of BIGBANG.

Yang Hyun Suk carefully listened to SEUNGRI's reasons while the other members of BIGBANG smiled looking at a teenage boy skillfully unraveling his opinion to an authoritative figure.

Later on, SEUNGRI heard that he succeeded in becoming a member of BIGBANG.

If it was not for this talk, SEUNGRI would not have been called SEUNGRI of BIGBANG.

Here are the list of five reasons that SEUNGRI told Yang Hyun Suk on that day.

1. "I think I can pull off the image as 'maknae' (the youngest) the best."
SEUNGRI2. "I believe the group will need me as I'm experienced in dancing and performing."
SEUNGRI3. "I reckon I would be able to make fans to like me by showing them a cute, gentle, and humorous side of me."
SEUNGRI4. "I also think my confidence will be a great quality to have in this group. I can assure you that I will keep my confidence at all times."
SEUNGRI5. "There is no fifth reason, but if you give me the opportunity, then I can promise you that I will not let you down. I won't make you regret your decision. I'll surprise the world with the potential that I have hidden inside of me. If you give me the chance, then I honestly will do my best."SEUNGRISEUNGRI(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)     
