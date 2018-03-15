[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra's Know-how for Real Estate!

Koo Ha Ra exposed her secretive know-how for real estate investments.On March 14, JTBC's variety show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together' aired an episode in which actress/singer Koo Ha Ra was a guest of the show.Although Lee Gyeonggyu, one of the hosts of the program, often can't recall the names of guests for the program, he instantly recognized Koo Ha Ra by looking at the picture of her.Lee Gyeonggyu explained, "Although I often can't tell the names of people, I know Koo Ha Ra. When I was in Japan for a trip, her group KARA was on the Japanese TV show."He continued, "I watched the show, went to a supermarket, and saw all members of KARA there."With Lee Gyeonggyu's special impression of Koo Ha Ra, the hosts and guests took a walk to get dinner.While they were walking, the hosts of the program asked Koo Ha Ra about her talented skills in real estate investments.Koo Ha Ra has revealed her own house with fascinating interior designs from her own program.Moreover, it is reported that she has successfully invested in real estate and gained large number of profits.Lee Gyeonggyu asked Koo Ha Ra, "Did you spend a lot of time on real estate investing?", and she admitted with big smiles that she spent a lot of time on the investments.Koo Ha Ra added, "I don't have any loans from banks."Lee Gyeonggyu, surprised by her answer, soon asked her own know-hows, but Koo Ha Ra took a step back.She said, "Oh my goodness, I don't think I should say this. It's the timing."Her honest and witty answer made people burst into laughter.(Credit= JTBC 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', OLIVE 'Seoulmate', 'koohara__' Instagram)(SBS Star)