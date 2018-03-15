SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One's Agency Respond to the Leakage of Comeback Tracks
[SBS Star] Wanna One's Agency Respond to the Leakage of Comeback Tracks

Wanna OneK-pop boy group Wanna One's management agency spoke up on recent leak of the group's comeback mini album tracks.

On March 14, Wanna One's comeback title track 'BOOMERANG' was leaked on social media ahead of the official release scheduled for March 19.
Wanna OneA representative for Wanna One's agency YMC Entertainment stated, "Immediately after the music was leaked, we have been taking actions such as making reports within the company. We are very regretful that the song was leaked, and we are currently planning to find the source of the leak and respond with stronger action."

The title track 'BOOMERANG' as well as 'GOLD' floated around online after the audio files were posted in an anonymous public chat room.
Wanna OneWanna One is expected to release its second mini album '0+0=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' on March 19, and officially kick off its comeback promotions.
 

(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, 'CJENMMUSIC Official' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
